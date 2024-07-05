Man attacked with sword on busy road in broad daylight in Punjab, watch

Man attacked with sword in Punjab
New Delhi: In a broad daylight assault with sharp-edged weapons, Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader Sandeep Thapar got grievous injured when he was attacked by four Nihang Sikhs near the Civil Hospital in full public view here on Friday.

In the CCTV footage, Nihangs waylaid Thapar, who was riding on a scooter along with his gunman. They initially confronted Thapar who was seen pleading for mercy with folded hands. The attackers hit him repeatedly on the head with the sword. After losing balance, the Shiv Sena leader fell to the ground and the Nihang continued attacking him with a sword.

Thapar’s gunman left the crime scene without any retaliation.

Eyewitnesses took the injured leader to the civil hospital from where was referred to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital.

Watch the video here (Note: Disturbing video, Not for people with weak heart)

