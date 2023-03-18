Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Man arrested for smoking in IndiGo flight

The Bengaluru airport authorities have arrested a passenger on charges of smoking in the toilet on an IndiGo flight.

Man smoking on indigo flight
(File Photo: IANS)

Bengaluru: The airport authorities at the KempeGowda International Airport at Bengaluru have arrested a passenger on charges of smoking in the toilet on an IndiGo flight, sources said on Saturday.

According to the airport police, the arrested person has been identified as Shehari Choudari, and he committed the act while travelling from Assam to Bengaluru on 6E 716 Indigo flight.

The accused passenger had smoked in the toilet while the flight was in the air endangering the safety of other passengers. The crew of the flight noticed the smell in the toilet and reported it to the authorities.

He was taken into custody as soon as he got down at the Bengaluru airport. The incident had taken place at 1.30 a.m. on Friday, according to sources. The airport police have taken up investigation in this regard.

In the first week of March, a 24-year-old woman was caught smoking in the toilet on an IndiGo flight from Kolkata. She was arrested on her arrival in Bengaluru and was later released on bail.

