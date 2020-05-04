Madhya Pradesh: In an unusual case, a man was arrested for making liquor from hand sanitizer liquid in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh.

The accused was Indal Singh Rajput and belongs to Boriya Jagir village, under Sultanpur police station of Raisen district of the State.

As hand sanitizer has alcohol as its main constituent, Rajput tried to make liquor from it. Hand sanitizer contains around 72 percent alcohol which makes it ideal make liquor. However whether the alcohol is consumable or not remains questionable.

As soon as the police came to know about the incident, Rajput was arrested under the Excise Act.

Due to the ongoing Lockdown in the country liquor shops are closed. This has become a major reason for headache among booze lovers in the region.