Man arrested for carrying 1.107 Kg hydroponic marijuana at Ahmedabad airport

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Ahmedabad: The customs officers on April 4 intercepted a male Indian national at Ahmedabad Airport after suspicions arose during hand baggage screening.

The passenger had arrived from Bangkok (Don Mueang) on VietJet Airlines Flight VZ-750 at 22:55 hours.

“Upon detailed examination of his hand baggage, four vacuum-sealed packets containing a greenish substance were recovered. The substance tested positive for hydroponic weed (marijuana), weighing 1.107 kg,” a Customs official said.

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The contraband has been seized, and the passenger has been arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

“Further investigation is in progress,” the official added.