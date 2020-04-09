woman arrested for fake coronavirus post
Man Arrested for assulting 2 female doctors of Safdarjung Hospital

By IANS
0

New Delhi: A man in his early 40s has been arrested in connection with the incident relating to the alleged assault on two female doctors in South Delhi’s Gautam Nagar area.

The 42-year-old was arrested in the intervening night of April 8 and 9, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South Atul Thakur said.

The incident took place on Wednesday night at around 9 p.m. where a man allegedly assaulting two women resident doctors of Safdarjung Hospital after accusing them of “spreading” COVID-19

Speaking to IANS, Dr Manish, President, Resident Doctors Association, Safdarjung Hospital said, “The two doctors are posted in the Emergency Ward. At around 9 p.m. while they were buying vegetables, a man asked them to step aside accusing them for spreading coronavirus.”

“The man said that you come from the hospital and spread coronavirus, when the doctors resisted and argued, the man slapped them and even twisted their hand. The local residents came in an helped the two woman but the man escaped from the spot.”

