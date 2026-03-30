Man arrested by Delhi Police for sending fake bomb threats to govt office, schools, and courts

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Mysuru: The Delhi Police has arrested a man for sending fake bomb threat messages via emails to government offices, schools and courts, triggering panic. The police nabbed the accused Mysuru.

The accused, identified as Srinivas, had allegedly been sending threat emails to multiple schools, govt offices and courts within a short span. In the hoax emails, the accused threatened the government bodies of explosions, thus causing widespread alarm among the employees working there.

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He was found to be operating from a house in Brindavan Layout, Second Phase, Sixth Cross in the city.

Based on technical inputs and surveillance, the police found out that the messages were being sent from Mysuru. On basis of the information, the Delhi police launched a raid and arrested the accused.