Man allegedly slits throats of wife, 2 children, mother and kills self in Bihar

Patna: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly slits throats of wife, two kids and his mother and later took his own life at Bihar’s Bhagalpur.

The deceased has been identified as Constable Neetu Kumari, her husband Pankaj Kumar, their two children, and Pankaj’s mother.

According to Anand Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Bhagalpur, ” Bodies of five people were found in the government quarters of a woman police officer. Out of which four people were murdered by slitting their throats.”

The cop added, a suicide note has also been recovered which appears to be written by the woman police officer’s husband in which it has been mentioned that the woman police officer had an illicit relationship with someone.

Neetu Kumar was working as a constable since 2015 was living in the official quarters. Pankaj and Neetu had a love marriage and were living with their kids and Pankaj’s mother.

As per preliminary investigation, family dispute is the primary reason for the incident.