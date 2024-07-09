Youth ‘kidnapped’ from Delhi, killed in UP, 2 held

New Delhi: A youth was allegedly kidnapped from Delhi and taken to Uttar Pradesh. He was murdered in a village of Uttar Pradesh, the deceased’s relatives claimed.

As per reports, 20-year-old Himanshu Sharma from Delhi was allegedly kidnapped from his house in Delhi by the relatives of a girl of their neighbourhood. As per the claim he was taken to Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat and beaten to death there.

The deceased’s mother, Rajni Sharma, filed a complaint at Baghpat Kotwali police station on Sunday against eight people, including the minor girl’s mother. Two of those named in the FIR have been arrested, police said.

On the other hand, the accused alleged that Himanshu raped the girl earlier and had been blackmailing her, said police.