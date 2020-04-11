Mamata Banerjee
Image Credit :IANS

Mamata extends lockdown in West Bengal till April 30

By IANS
Kolkata: The West Bengal government here on Saturday extended the lockdown till April 30 to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Making the announcement to the media at the state secretariat Nabanna, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the decision was taken after a video conference between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chief Ministers.

“The Prime Minister said the lockdown will be extended till April 30. We all agreed. Thus, I have decided to extend the lockdown till April 30,” she said.

The country has been under a lockdown since March 23. It was scheduled to end on April 14

