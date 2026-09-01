Mamata Banerjee’s niece found dead at Birbhum home in West Bengal

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Kolkata: Former West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee’s niece Brishti Mukherjee was found hanging at her residence in Birbhum district on Tuesday, police said. She was 28.

Her body was found hanging on the first floor of her home in Kusumba village, in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, at around 9 am on Tuesday.

Police sent the body to Rampurhat Government Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The cause of death is yet to be established.

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According to her family members, Mukherjee had been battling depression for the past few years and was undergoing treatment. They said she had lost her job following a Supreme Court order cancelling the recruitment of teachers and other staff in government-aided schools over alleged irregularities.

Mukherjee was also facing divorce proceedings with her husband, with the case currently pending.

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

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