Mamata Banerjee protests over alleged attacks on TMC leaders in Kolkata; pays tribute at BR Ambedkar statue before rally

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Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday began a protest in Kolkata over attacks on party leaders, including her nephew and MP Abhishek Banerjee and Kalyan Banerjee.

Before launching the demonstration at Rani Rashmoni Avenue, Banerjee paid tribute at the statue of Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar.

Banerjee, along with party leaders Dola Sen and Kalyan Banerjee, offered floral tributes at the statue. Banerjee was also seen holding a book on the Constitution of India before heading for the demonstration.

The protest is mainly against the targeted attacks on its leaders in post-poll violence-related incidents and other issues. The protest comes amid heightened political tensions following reported attacks on Abhishek Banerjee and party MP Kalyan Banerjee during visits to affected areas in West Bengal.

Earlier on Monday, Mamata Banerjee had strongly criticised the incidents, calling them “absurd and authoritarian conduct.”

She had said, “The way you assaulted the MP of the second-largest opposition party is shocking. Doctors were called, yet hospitals were allegedly instructed not to provide treatment. What kind of absurd and authoritarian conduct is this?”

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She further alleged that attempts were being made to weaken the party. “TMC will become even stronger. You cannot weaken the party by intimidating or bribing a few MLAs and MPs; in fact, this is only making the party stronger,” she said.

Banerjee also warned that if her party was denied permission to hold protests in Kolkata, it would escalate the agitation to the national capital.

“Arrest me if you want. The TMC will hold its protest on June 2 even without police permission, microphones or a stage. If we are not allowed to protest in Kolkata, we will protest in Delhi,” she said.

The demonstration follows allegations by Abhishek Banerjee that he was attacked with bricks, stones and eggs during a visit to South 24 Parganas, leaving him with an eye injury. Party MP Kalyan Banerjee has also alleged that he survived an “attempt to murder” near Chanditala Police Station while submitting a deputation.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested five people in connection with the alleged attack on Abhishek Banerjee, with investigations underway.

(Source: ANI)