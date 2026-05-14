Mamata Banerjee appears in Calcutta HC in lawyer’s robes over post-poll violence case seeks “immediate protection for people”

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Kolkata: Former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on Thursday arrived at the Calcutta High Court wearing a lawyer’s robes to appear before Chief Justice HC Sujoy Pal in connection with a public interest litigation (PIL) related to alleged post-poll violence in the state following the 2026 State Assembly polls results.

Banerjee is expected to raise questions on several aspects of the proceedings in the case, which concerns alleged incidents of violence following the declaration of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly election results.

The petition was filed by advocate Sirsanya Banerjee, son of Trinamool Congress leader-cum-advocate Kalyan Bandopadhyay and also a TMC candidate from Uttarpara Assembly constituency. The petitioner alleged incidents of post-poll violence in several areas, including attacks on party offices and the displacement of workers.

Mamata Banerjee presented the party’s stance before the bench. Senior advocate Kalyan Banerjee was also present in the courtroom.

MamataBanerjee urged for “immediate protection of people,” alleging that “In front of police they are doing hooliganism, burning and…”

She further alleged,”… children are not spared, minority are not spared, women are not spared.., 10 of our workers have been murdered.”

Kalyan Banerjee told the court that “many TMC party offices were burnt.” in the post poll violence.

“Take the 2021 post-poll violence case, the Chief Justice constituted a five-judge bench…The incidents of today are more than what happened at that time post-poll violence.” Kalyan Banerjee said.

The All India Trinamool Congress has approached the Calcutta High Court seeking judicial intervention over alleged incidents of post-poll violence across West Bengal after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured victory in the Assembly elections. The matter was mentioned before Chief Justice HC Sujoy Paul.

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According to the plea, several incidents of arson, vandalism and attacks targeting TMC workers and party offices were reported from different parts of the state after the election results.

The petition has sought directions for the protection of affected party workers and a proper investigation into the alleged incidents of violence.

Reports of clashes and vandalism emerged from areas including Kolkata, Howrah and several district towns, with both the BJP and the TMC trading allegations over the incidents.

TMC leaders have alleged that several party workers were killed in the aftermath of the election results and have demanded a court-monitored investigation into the violence.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said, “Mamata Banerjee is a leader who stays with the people and workers. Today, she is in the role of an advocate, fighting for the people.”

Meanwhile, on Banerjee arriving in court, BJP MLA Sajal Ghosh said, “She can go. She has gone there because it is her right… What work does she have now?…”

The BJP scripted history in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections by winning 207 seats, ending the 15-year rule of the Trinamool Congress, which managed to secure only 80 seats.

(Source: ANI)

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