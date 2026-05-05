Mamata Banerjee accuses BJP, EC of “looting” democratic rights, says “CEC became villain”

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Kolkata: Following a tectonic shift in West Bengal’s political landscape, outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing offensive on Tuesday, labelling the Election Commission (EC) the “villain” of the assembly elections.

In a fiery press conference, Banerjee accused the BJP of conspiring with the Election Commission to “loot” the democratic mandate. She raised questions regarding the technical integrity of the voting process and the neutrality of officials.

Banerjee described the EC as the “villain” of the elections, alleging manipulation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). She accused the BJP of colluding with the Commission to “loot” the democratic rights of the people.

Banerjee questioned how Electronic Voting Machines could retain 80-90% charge after a full day of polling. She alleged that the EC systematically replaced IAS and IPS officers with “their own people” days before the polls.

Her remarks come as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) prepares to form its first-ever government in the state after a landslide victory.

“Sad to say, CEC became the villain of this election to loot the democratic rights of the people and to loot the EVM. Can you tell me that after voting, EVM has 80-90% charge? How is it possible?. Two days before the election, they started arresting our people. They started raiding everywhere. They changed all IPS and IAS officers. They selected people from their party, and the BJP played the game directly with the Election Commission. It is a battle against the BJP and the Election Commission,” Banerjee added.

She further accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of interfering with the electoral process. The TMC leader claimed that 90 lakh names were deleted during the Special Intensive Revision, asserting that only 32 lakh were restored following court intervention.

“PM and HM are also involved, with direct interference. They deleted 90 lakh names in the SIR.

When we went to court, 32 lakh names were included…They played dirty, nasty and mischievous games. I have never seen this type of election in my life,” she added.

In her address, Banerjee also spoke about her solidarity with leaders of the INDIA bloc and added that all the allies of the INDIA Alliance will support her.

“Sonia ji, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, Hemant Soren rang me up. All the allies of the INDIA Alliance told me that they are totally and absolutely with me. I think our solidarity will be united and strong for the next few days. Akhilesh requested me if he could come today itself, but I told him to come tomorrow. So, he will come tomorrow. One by one, everyone will come,” she added.

Banerjee vowed to strengthen the INDIA bloc as a “commoner.” “My target is very clear. I will strengthen the INDIA team, just like a small person. I don’t have a chair now, so I am a commoner. So, you cannot tell me that I am using your chair. I am now a free bird,” she added.

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Banerjee also highlighted her personal sacrifices, stating, “I gave my entire life in service to the people, even in these 15 years, I have not withdrawn one paisa of pension. I am not taking one paisa of salary either. But now, I am a free bird. So, I have to do some work, which I will manage to do.”

In response to the ongoing violence in the state, Mamata Banerjee announced the formation of a fact-finding committee to investigate the violence-hit areas. “We have decided to form a fact-finding committee of 10 members that will be visiting the violence-hit areas. The committee will have 5 MPs too,” she said.

She also alleged an attack on the TMC headquarters and warned the Centre that they too will go through the same ordeal once they are out of power.

“They even tried to capture the TMC Headquarters yesterday. Stones were pelted at Abhishek’s office…You cannot torture like this. If you torture people, please understand that when you are not in power in the Centre, you will have to face the same battle. History will repeat itself. What happened in Bengal is black history. We condemn the attitude of the villain Election Commission, biased,” said Banerjee.

Recounting the chaos at counting centres, Banerjee alleged she was personally targeted. She claimed that while she was leading by 30,000 votes with five rounds left, BJP candidates entered the premises with “200 CRPF personnel and 200 outside goons.”

“After the first round of counting, they started saying that the BJP is getting 195-200. You didn’t wait for the final result. You didn’t even wait for 5-6 rounds. After that campaign with the press media, the BJP went inside the polling station, and they started beating the people and the counting agents. When I came to know that all counting agents were withdrawn, I was leading by about 30,000 and about 5 rounds were left. We should have got more than 32,000. Then the BJP candidate went inside along with 200 CRPF personnel and 200 outside goons, then they beat up our people,” she claimed.

Banerjee alleged that during the fracas, she was manhandled and assaulted. “Even women were not spared and they snatched away all forms. When I came to know, I went there. They stopped my car, but I took another route. When I entered, the CRPF told me that I was not allowed to go. I said that I am a candidate…Then I complained to the RO that counting should be stopped immediately until normalcy is restored. I saw the DEO. I know that he gave a message to someone 15 days ago that ‘counting mein khel hoga’…I went inside for a few minutes. They kicked me in my belly, backside and manhandled and assaulted me. That time CCTV was off…” she added.

The allegations made by Mamata Banerjee have stirred up significant political controversy, with accusations of election malpractice and the interference of central government machinery in the state’s elections.

BJP won 206 seats in West Bengal, recording a historic win in the state, outperforming its 77-seat tally in the 2021 Assembly elections.

Trinamool Congress, which swept the last assembly poll by winning 212 seats, finished a distant second with 80 seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the BJP’s sweeping victory in West Bengal as a “historic fulfilment” of the dream of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee. For the BJP, this win transcends politics; it is the ultimate validation of their founder’s mission to secure and prosper the state.

Meanwhile, the newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in West Bengal will take oath on May 9 (Saturday), coinciding with the birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, said West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Samik Bhattacharya on Tuesday.

“The Prime Minister announced yesterday that on 25th Baisakh, that is May 9, Rabindranath Tagore’s birthday, this government will take the oath,” Bhattacharya told ANI, terming the moment historic for the state.

(Inputs from ANI)