Mamata Allegedly Attacked In Nandigram, Rushed to Kolkata

Nandigram (West Bengal): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was allegedly attacked in Purba Medinipur’s Nandigram on Wednesday. Banerjee was rushed to Kolkata as she sustained leg injuries.

“There were about four-five men who did it… See how it is swelling up…” she said while pointing at her legs. She also alleged that it was a “conspiracy”.

“Of course it is a conspiracy… There were no security men around me,” the Trinamool supremo added when asked if it was a planned attack on her.

Trinamool MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, who was here, as the Chief Minister’s scheduled visit was to continue till Thursday earlier, issued a statement.

“After the widespread response from the people of Nandigram Block-1 yesterday (Tuesday), Mamata Banerjee visited several places of Nandigram Block II after filing nomination at Haldia. She offered Puja in one after another temple.

“There was a massive response from people everywhere. At about 6.15 p.m., when she was about to leave Birulia Anchal after performing puja in a temple, a few unknown persons pushed her to the car and forcibly shut the door, as a result of which she sustained injuries in her left leg and also suffered severe pain in the waist. She, thereafter, left for Kolkata to get proper treatment,” ray said.

She was scheduled to return to Kolkata on Thursday but was immediately rushed back to the state capital.

A dishevelled-looking Banerjee, sitting in the front seat of the SUV, spoke to the media just before her convoy left for Kolkata.

Earlier, after filing her papers for the Nandigram Assembly constituency seat, Banerjee took part in the two-km-long roadshow at Haldia. She was accompanied by party state president Subrata Bakshi.

Following the incident in Birulia Anchal, sources said that Banerjee was immediately taken to her temporary residence at Reapara, before heading back to Kolkata.

The Trinamool supremo had been contesting polls from her home seat Bhawanipore constituency, but this time chose Nandigram, a stronghold of Trinamool turn-coat Suvendu Adhikari who joined the BJP last year. A pitched battle was being expected from the word go.

(IANS)