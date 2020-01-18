Malls, Restaurants can stay open 24 x 7 in Mumbai from January 27

Mumbai: Malls, restaurants, shops and hotels can now remain open across the night starting from January 27, 2020. The decision was taken in a meeting called by state tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday. The facility can be availed by establishments across the city, which fall under “gated communities”, and non-residential areas. However, those establishments that serve alcohol can serve till 1.30am at the latest, in accordance with the existing rule.

Gated communities refer to places that have CCTV surveillance, parking facilities, ensure the safety of the people approaching the place and where noise is curtailed, explained a government official.

After surfacing of the news, people of Mumbai felt that now their city actually became ‘the city that never sleeps’.

The authorities of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Police have permitted such establishments across the city, which fall under “gated communities”, and non-residential areas, to stay open 24×7 from January 27, according to municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi. The meeting was attended by the civic chief and commissioner of police Sanjay Barve. Representatives of shopping malls, hotels and restaurants were also present at the meeting.

Now the restaurants and malls can stay open 24* 7. However, it is up to the owner’s discretion to keep them open 24×7 or not. The owners can also decide which days they can keep their establishments open round-the-clock.