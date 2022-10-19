Mallikarjun Kharge elected as Congress President

New Delhi: Mallikarjun Kharge is all set to be the new Congress president the decision was taken after the completion of the Congress Presidential Elections.

According to reports, Mallikarjun Kharge received over 7000 votes whereas Shashi Tharoor garnered over 1000 votes.

While the counting of votes to decide the Congress President was underway the Congress MP Rahul Gandhi refused to comment on the role of the Congress President.

While interacting with the media, he said that he will not comment on Congress President’s role. He further added that it is for Kharge (party’s Presidential candidate) to comment on.

The President will decide what my role is, said Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, in Andhra Pradesh.

The counting of votes for the new chief began at AICC Head Quarters in Delhi. Ahead of counting of votes st to begin at 10 am, all the ballot papers will be mixed in an effort to not know how many ballots the two candidates Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor received from a particular state.

Results were to be announced later in the day once the counting process is completed.

Since 1998, Sonia Gandhi has been the President, while Rahul Gandhi also occupied the post for a brief period and resigned following the 2019 poll debacle.

The first challenge before the new President would be to resolve the ongoing political tussle in Rajasthan Congress.

For the first time in 24 years that the party will get a chief who does not belong to the Nehru-Gandhi family.