Male government teacher in Bihar gets approved maternity leave, everyone wonders how!

Patna: A male government teacher in Bihar had applied for maternity leave and had been sanctioned the same. This led to protests by other male teachers who shared the news on social media.

According to reports, the leave was approved due to a technical glitch said government authorities and that it shall be fixed at the earliest. The incident came to the fore when other teachers took screen shots of the approved leave and shared it widely on various social media platforms.

The news began to spread like wildfire that a male teacher had been granted maternity leave. The teacher has been identified as Jitendra Kumar Singh the school was situated in Mahua Block in Vaishali district. The DEO however said that there was a system error hence the leave was accepted and approved.

She further added that the matter came to her notice as several complaints were lodged by the other teachers. She also said that there is a concept of paternity leave but the matter will be taken into consideration and a detailed investigation will be done in this matter.