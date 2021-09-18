Majority of Council opposed bringing petroleum products under GST: FM Sitharaman

Lucknow: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that a majority of state governments opposed the inclusion of petroleum products under the GST.

Addressing the media after the conclusion of the Council’s 45th meeting — and the first held in a physical format after start of the Covid-19 pandemic, she said that the issue was deliberated at the meeting, after it was added to the agenda at the last moment on the back of a Kerala High Court order.

Sitharaman said the Council members did not see find the current situation appropriate to bring petroleum products under the GST.

It was widely speculated that such a move might be initiated to lower the record high prices of petrol and diesel.