Major train accident near Bilaspur, 6 dead and several injured

UPDATE

The number of deaths has risen to ten, it is expected to rise further.

Bilaspur: There has been a major train accident in Chhattisgarh. A passenger train and goods train reportedly collided on Howrah route near Bilaspur station.

According to reports, many bogies have been derailed. It is reported that as many as six people have died in the train accident. It is expected that this number will increase further.

Railways and rescue teams have reached the spot of the train accident near Bilaspur. All train traffic on the route has been stopped after the accident. It is worth mentioning here that train number 68733 Korba passenger train collided with a goods train near Bilaspur station.

Many bogies derailed following the accident. Further detailed reports awaited in this regard.

Chhattisgarh | MEMU train coach hit a goods train near Bilaspur station at about 16:00 hours. Two people have been injured in the incident. Railways have moved all the resources, and all measures are being ensured for the treatment of the injured: Railway officials — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2025