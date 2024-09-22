Major train accident foiled in Madhya Pradesh, detonators found on railway track

Multiple detonators were found on a railway track in order to blow a train carrying Army personnel in Burhanpur of Madhya Pradesh, officials said today, reported NDTV.

The incident occurred near the Sagphata railway station when a special train of Army was travelling from Jammu and Kashmir to Karnataka on September 18. The detonators used in the incident were railway detonators and those are able to produce sound during the foggy season. As the train passed over the detonators, the locomotive heard the sound and then applied emergency brakes. Fortunately no one was injured in the incident.

Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), National Investigation Agency (NIA), railways, as well as police are investigating the case. Even though the detonators were expired, it remains unknown how these detonators ended up on the track.

In a similar incident, a gas cylinder was found on the rail tracks in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. The incident took place near Prempur railway station which is located on the Delhi-Howrah rail line. A good train was running on the loop line from Kanpur to Prayagraj when the incident took place. As the pilot of the train spotted the cylinder on the tracks at around 5:30 am today (Sep 22), he applied emergency brakes reported News18. Investigation in this incident is underway.