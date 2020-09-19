New-Delhi: In a major break through, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested nine suspected terror operatives following raids in West Bengal’s Murshidabad and Kerala’s Ernakulam on a group allegedly linked to the Pakistan based Al Qaeda.

A large quantity of incriminating materials including digital devices, documents, jihadi literature, sharp weapons, country-made firearms, a locally fabricated body armour, articles and literature used for making home-made explosive devices have been seized from their possession, NIA informed

The module was actively indulging in fundraising & a few members of gang were planning to travel to New Delhi to procure arms and ammunition. These arrests have pre-empted possible terrorist attacks in various parts of the country