Mumbai: A major fire engulfed the Rolta company building in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon, the BMC Disaster Control said.

An official said that the blaze was noticed around 1 p.m. in the server room of the company located on the top floor in a three-storied commercial building at MIDC in Andheri east.

14 fire-tenders and jumbo tankers, specialised equipment van and other facilities were deployed to douse the fire.

Heavy smoke surrounded the entire locality and efforts were on to ascertain if any persons were trapped in the fire.

The cause of the fire is not known and there are no casualties reported so far.