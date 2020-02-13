Major fire
Photo: IANS

Major fire breaks out in Rolta company building in Mumbai

By IANS
0 17

Mumbai: A major fire engulfed the Rolta company building in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon, the BMC Disaster Control said.

An official said that the blaze was noticed around 1 p.m. in the server room of the company located on the top floor in a three-storied commercial building at MIDC in Andheri east.

Related News

Father kills 2 teenage daughters

Odisha Police secure 1st position in All India Shooting…

BJP lost by less than 2,000 votes in just 2 Delhi seats

Lawyer injured in Lucknow court bomb attack

14 fire-tenders and jumbo tankers, specialised equipment van and other facilities were deployed to douse the fire.

Heavy smoke surrounded the entire locality and efforts were on to ascertain if any persons were trapped in the fire.

The cause of the fire is not known and there are no casualties reported so far.

You might also like
Nation

Father kills 2 teenage daughters

State

Odisha Police secure 1st position in All India Shooting Competition

Nation

BJP lost by less than 2,000 votes in just 2 Delhi seats

Nation

Lawyer injured in Lucknow court bomb attack

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.