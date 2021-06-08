Greater Noida: A major fire broke out in a chemical company in Surajpur industrial area, Greater Noida on Tuesday morning. The fire quickly spread and became intense due to the presence of chemicals in the company.

At least 15 fire tenders were brought in to douse the flame. After 2 hours, the fire was brought under control.

The fire which broke out at 8.20 a.m. caused panic in the surrounding areas as well.

The factory was completely damaged due to the fire. However, it is yet to be known what caused the fire.

Gautam Budh Nagar Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Arun Kumar Singh told IANS that the fire broke out in the morning at a company called RS Chemical. It produced thinner (chemical), which is highly inflammable.

No casualty has been reported due to the fire. The company is spread over 1 thousand square feet.