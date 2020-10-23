Mumbai: A major fire broke out at the City Centre mall here on Thursday night, but no casualty was reported.

The blaze erupted in the City Center Mall in Mumbai Central around 8.53 pm even when almost 200-300 people were present inside the premises.

The fire was initially categorised as level 1 (minor) but was upgraded to level-3 (major) at around 10.45 pm when flames spread to other parts of the complex. It was later upgraded to level-5 and the Mumbai fire brigade has declared this brigade call.

At least 20 fire engines were engaged in the operation to douse the flames on the four-storeyed mall, the official said.

According to reports, a fireman received burn injuries during the operation and was immediately rushed to Mumbai’s JJ Hospital for medical treatment.