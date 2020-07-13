Fire Accident In Delhi
File Photo: IANS

Major Fire Breaks Out At Delhi Gate,One Dead

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: One person died after a major fire broke out at Delhi Gate here in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse off the fire.

“We received a call at 12:04 a.m. that fire broke out near BSNL building at Delhi gate. Immediately the fire tenders were rushed to the spot,” a fire official said.

Daryagang police station staff also reached the spot. The police are trying to establish the identity of the person who died in the accident.

(Inputs from IANS)

