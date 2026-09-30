Major Drug Haul at Sea: Rs 3,000 Crore Narcotics Seized, 5 Pakistanis Held

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New Delhi: In a major crackdown on maritime drug trafficking, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), in coordination with the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), seized around 526 kg of narcotics worth over Rs 3,000 crore from an Iranian dhow in the Arabian Sea.

The operation was carried out west of Lakshadweep on September 25 following actionable intelligence. Coast Guard units conducted sea-air surveillance and tracked the suspicious vessel before launching a hot pursuit and boarding it.

The seized contraband comprised high-grade heroin and methamphetamine. Five Pakistani nationals who were operating the vessel were apprehended during the operation.

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The Iranian dhow, the five apprehended crew members and the seized narcotics were subsequently escorted to Mumbai under armed security for joint interrogation, further investigation and multi-agency legal proceedings.

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