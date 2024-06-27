Major criminal laws of India all set change on July 1, lawyers’ protest seen nationwide

New Delhi: All the major criminal laws of India are all set to be changed on July 1. All the three important criminal law acts are to be replaced by newly formed acts. The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Act (BSA) shall replace the Indian Penal Code 1860, the Criminal Procedure Act, 1898 and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872 respectively.

These laws were introduced in Parliament during Monsoon session in August 2023 to replace the old colonial acts and received the President’s assent on December 25, 2023. However, it is worth mentioning that protests and agitations have been seen nationwide as some lawyers’ councils and bar associations across the country are against the three new laws that are to be introduced from July 1. The Indian Lawyers’ Council has requested to refrain from protests.

Through a press release issued by the Bar Council of India (BCI), it has been said that the IPC, CrPC and Evidence Act shall be revoked in the entire country from July 1. Some lawyers associations of the country are opposing it. They have pointed out that the new law violates the basic rights of citizens. But in the current situation, the BCI has requested the lawyers’ federations to refrain from doing so.

In this regard the BCI is discussing with the Union Government, Union Home Minister, Union Law Minister and Union Environment Minister. In addition, the BCI Bar Association has requested senior lawyers to specifically inform the BCI as to which provisions of the three new laws are unconstitutional.

Further, BCI will make a committee consisting of senior lawyers, former judges, social workers and journalists and propose to amend all the clauses. Therefore, in the current situation, the Indian Lawyers’ Council has advised not to protest nor to agitate relating to this matter.