Main accused Amritpal Singh Mehron arrested by Punjab Police in Kamal Kaur murder case

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New Delhi: The Counter Intelligence Wing of the Punjab Police on Friday arrested the prime accused, Amritpal Singh Mehron, in the 2025 Kamal Kaur murder case from the Middle East through its Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell (OFTEC), the police confirmed.

Taking it to X, the Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, IPS, underlined that the accused had abducted and killed Kamal on June 11, 2025, and fled the country after committing the crime to evade legal consequences.

“In a major breakthrough, @BathindaPolice, with the support of #OFTEC (Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell) under the Counter Intelligence Wing of Punjab Police, and Central Agencies apprehends fugitive Amritpal Singh Mehron– the main accused in the sensational murder of social media influencer Kanchan Kumari alias Kamal Bhabhi in June 2025 at Bathinda–following his deportation from the Middle East. On 11.06.2025, the accused, along with three associates, abducted and murdered the victim and abandoned her body in a car parked at Adesh Hospital, #Bathinda. His accomplices have already been arrested in the case. After committing the crime, Amritpal fled the country to evade legal proceedings,” he wrote.

Detailing the arrest, he said that the accused was detained from the Middle East and has been deported back to India. After landing at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, he was arrested by the Punjab police.

“Punjab Police, in close coordination with central agencies, traced his location to the Middle East and initiated extradition proceedings. He was subsequently detained and deported to #India, where he was arrested at Indira Gandhi International Airport, #Delhi, in the early hours of April 10, 2026. @PunjabPoliceInd reiterates its zero-tolerance policy against organised crime and anti-national elements, and remains steadfast in ensuring a safe and secure #Punjab,” he added on X.

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Kamal Kaur’s body was found on June 11, 2025, in the parking area of Adesh Hospital in Bathinda.

The post-mortem report had confirmed that she was strangled to death.

Three associates of Mehron, Jaspreet Singh, Nimratjit Singh, and Ranjit Singh, were also involved in the murder and had already been arrested earlier.

After committing the crime, Mehron fled to Dubai and has been residing there for a long time.

On February 7, the Bathinda court had declared him a proclaimed offender. Following the court’s decision, the Punjab Police had issued a Red Corner Notice against him through Interpol.