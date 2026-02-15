Mahashivaratri Celebrations: Worshippers Gather at Shiva Temples Across Delhi

Advertisement

New Delhi: On the occasion of Mahashivaratri, devotees gathered in large numbers at Lord Shiva’s temples across the national capital to offer prayers.

At the Gauri Shankar Temple in Chandni Chowk, long queues of devotees were observed waiting for darshan. Aarti was also performed at Shri Aadya Katyayani Shaktipith Mandir in Chhatarpur, while devotees offered prayers at Baba Vishweshwar Nath Temple.

Speaking to ANI, a devotee expressed happiness after offering prayers, saying, “I am feeling very blessed after offering prayers at the temple on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. The arrangements that have been made at the temple are very good.”

Similar sentiments were echoed by another devotee, who appreciated the temple arrangements and said he felt fortunate to mark the festival with prayers.

“I am feeling very blessed after offering prayers at the temple on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. The arrangements that have been made at the temple are very good,” he told ANI.

In addition to New Delhi, devotee gatherings were observed in other parts of the country, including Kali Paltan Mandir in Meerut and Bhavnath Mahadev Temple in Junagadh, where devotees thronged the temples to celebrate the festival.

In Prayagraj, devotees turned up in large numbers at the Sangam ghats on Sunday to take part in the holy Mahashivaratri snan of the Magh Mela.

Advertisement

The administration has implemented strict security measures, with Uttar Pradesh ATS mobile patrol squads actively monitoring the Prayagraj Magh Mela 2026 as pilgrims continue to arrive for the sacred dip.

Magh Mela officer Rishi Raj said that Mahashivaratri marks the last ‘snan parv’ of the Magh Mela, drawing a massive influx of devotees. He informed that around 10 lakh people have already taken the holy dip so far.

“Today is the last ‘snan parv’ of the Magh Mela, and devotees are coming in large numbers to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mahashivratri 2026. 10 lakh devotees have already taken a holy dip so far. The administration has made proper arrangements,” Rishi Raj told ANI.

Mahashivratri, celebrated across India with great devotion, marks the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Devotees observe fasts, offer prayers, and participate in night-long vigils to seek the deity’s blessings.

According to Hindu mythology, on the night of their wedding, Lord Shiva was escorted to Goddess Parvati’s house by a diverse group of Hindu gods, goddesses, animals, and demons. The Shiva-Shakti duo is considered the epitome of love, power, and togetherness. The festival marking their sacred union, Mahashivratri, is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across India.

(ANI)