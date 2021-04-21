Mumbai: Priyanka Mohite, a 26-year-old woman from Maharashtra became the first Indian woman climber to scale Mount Annapurna, the 10th highest mountain peak in the world on Friday (April 16).

Priyanka holds the record of being the first woman in India to scale Mt Makalu, the 5th highest mountain in the world.

Founder and Chairperson of Biocon, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, took to her Twitter handle to praise Priyanka for her achievements and wrote, “Our colleague Priyanka Mohite scaled the peak of Mt. Annapurna, (8091 meters) 10th highest mountain in the world, on 16th April 2021 at 1.30 pm.- the first Indian woman to do so! We at @SyngeneIntl are so very proud of her.”

Our colleague Priyanka Mohite scaled the peak of Mt. Annapurna, (8091 mtrs) 10th highest mountain in the world, on 16th April 2021 at 1.30pm.- first Indian woman to do so! We at ⁦@SyngeneIntl⁩ are so very proud of her 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/Eh85xy46g0 — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) April 19, 2021

Priyanka has also climbed Mt. Everest back in 2013 when she was just 21 years old and holds the record of being the third youngest Indian to do so. She also has climbed Mt. Lhotse in 2018.