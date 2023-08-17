Maharashtra Shocker! Youth stabs 12-year-old in front of mother in Kalyan

Kalyan: In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old minor girl was stabbed to death by a 20-year-old in front of his mother in Maharashtra’s Kalyan district.

The accused Aditya Kamble stabbed the girl 10 times and drank phenyl, a disinfectant, to end his own life. He is being treated at the hospital.

According to police, Kamble was waiting at the building where the minor girl lived. The girl was returning home from her coaching classes, when Kamble came from behind, pushed her mother and began stabbing her.Her mother tried to stop the attacker and screamed for help.

On hearing the mother’s scream, the neighbours rushed out and caught the attacker and handed him over to police.

After multiple stabbings, the girl collapsed on the stairs and the residents immediately rushed her to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The Kolsewadi police have recovered the knife used in the crime and the accused Kamble has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 309 (attempt to commit suicide).

It is believed it was one-sided love affair.