Maharashtra: Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC appointed party’s In-Charge National Secretary

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Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC has been appointed as the party’s In-Charge National Secretary.

Following the appointment, Shaina NC took to the X to express her gratitude to the party leadership, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and MP Dr. Shrikant Shinde.

In her post, she stated that she accepts the new role with “humility and determination.”

“Honoured and deeply grateful to Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister Shri Eknath Shinde ji and Hon’ble MP Dr. Shrikant Shinde ji for entrusting me with the responsibility of National Secretary of @Shivsenaofc. I accept this role with humility and determination, and pledge to work tirelessly for our vision of development, empowerment, and nation-building,” Shaina NC posted on X.

The announcement was made via the party’s official handle on X. The party stated that the appointment was made following the orders of Shiv Sena chief leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

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“With the blessings of the revered Hindu Hrudaysamrat Shivsenapramukh Honorable Balasaheb Thackeray and Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Saheb, as per the orders of Shiv Sena chief leader and Chief Minister Hon. Shri Eknathji Shinde Saheb, Smt. Shaina N.C. has been appointed as the party’s ‘In-charge National Secretary’,” the Shiv Sena handle posted.

The party further extended its “heartfelt congratulations and best wishes” to Shaina NC on her new organisational responsibility.

“On behalf of the party, our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes! @ShainaNC.”

As per the appointment letter, she has been appointed to the post for a period of one year. “With the blessings of the revered Hindu Hriday Samrat, Shiv Sena Chief Balasaheb Thackeray, and as per the orders of the Shiv Sena Chief Leader, Honorable Shri Eknath Shinde (Deputy Chief Minister, Maharashtra State), you are hereby appointed to the post of In-charge National Secretary of the Shiv Sena Party. The tenure of this appointment will be for a period of one year.It is firmly believed that you will actively propagate and spread the ideology of Hindutva of the revered Hindu Hriday Samrat, Shiv Sena Chief Balasaheb Thackeray, and the teachings of Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Saheb, and that you will work by taking everyone along for the growth of the Shiv Sena Party,” read the letter.

(Source: ANI)

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