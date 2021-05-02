Mumbai: Maharashtra’s Covid-19 deaths and infections witnessed a sharp fall on Sunday, although the state toll shot above the 70,000 mark while the case tally went above 47 lakh, health officials said here.

As against 802 deaths on Saturday, the state recorded 669 fatalities, taking up its toll to 70,284.

After over a week, the number of new infections dropped below the 60,000 mark, from 63,282 on Saturday to 56,647 now, as the state tally rose to 47,22,401 now.

The Mumbai infections remained below the 5,000 level, at 3,629, while the tally rose to 655,997.

Mumbai’s daily deaths also came down from 90 on Saturday to 79 now, and the total fatalities in the country’s commercial capital shot up to 13,294.

For the second day, the state death rate remained stable at 1.49 per cent, while the number of active cases increased from 663,758 to 668,353.

On the brighter side, 51,356 fully cured patients returned home, taking the total to 39,81,658 now, with the recovery rate improving from 84.24 per cent on Saturday to 84.31 per cent now.

The Mumbai Circle – comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts – recorded a drop below the 10,000 level in new cases at 9,700, taking its tally to 13,91,160, while with 156 more deaths, the toll rose to 23,622.

Of the day’s fatalities, Mumbai led with 79 deaths, while there were 65 in Pune, 62 in Thane, 49 in Solapur, 35 in Nashik, 34 in Ahmednagar, 30 in Nagpur, 28 in Yavatmal, 27 in Latur, 26 in Sangli, 23 in Nanded, 22 in Osmanabad, 21 each in Jalgaon and Amravati, 16 in Beed, 15 each in Satara and Chandrapur, 13 in Parbhani, 11 each in Raigad and Hingoli, 10 each in Sindhudurg, Jalna, and Washim, nine in Bhandara, six in Wardha, five in Gondia, four each in Palghar, Kolhapur, and Akola, and two each in Nandurbar and Aurangabad.

Out of the state’s 36 districts, only Gadchiroli, Buldhana, Ratnagiri, and Dhule recorded zero fatalities.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home isolation decreased to 39,96,946 now, while those shunted to institutional quarantine went up to 27,735.