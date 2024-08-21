Maharashtra road rage: SUV hits car in Thane, takes U-turn to ram again, Watch

Thane: In a shocking incident, as many as four people were after an SUV driver rammed his vehicle twice into another car during road rage in Maharashtra’s Thane. The incident occurred in a busy street at Ambernath – Badlapur road in Thane over family argument.

Following the incident, the video of it is going viral over the internet. In the video, a black SUV can be seen hitting a white-coloured SUV. It later takes a U-turn and hits the white SUV from the front, resulting in injuries to at least four people.

Reportedly, the man driving the black SUV had an argument with his wife, after which other family members stepped in and decided to take the woman and the couple’s child with them. In the fit of rage, the man rammed his car into the other SUV that had the woman and the child sitting inside.

Viral video also shows that two people and a biker, standing on the road, were also hit by the black SUV and were dragged several metres.

After the video went viral, the cops have launched an investigation into the incident. Meanwhile, the accused is yet to be arrested.

Horrific Road Rage incident, at #Ambernath–#Badlapur road in #Thane dist, on Aug 20. A car rams another car with a child, women inside and dragged a man after hitting him and takes U-turn, rammed into the car again.#RoadSafety #ThaneHorror #RoadRage #Maharashtra… pic.twitter.com/6ezgRdODqE — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) August 20, 2024