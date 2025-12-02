Maharashtra Raj Bhavan renamed as Maharashtra Lok Bhavan

Advertisement

Mumbai: Maharashtra’s Raj Bhavan has been officially renamed as ‘Maharashtra Lok Bhavan’ following directives from the Governor, Acharya Devvrat. The decision aims to make the governor’s residence more people-friendly, transparent, and committed to public welfare.

The Governor emphasized that Lok Bhavan should evolve into a dynamic centre of dialogue and engagement with citizens, students, researchers, farmers, and civil society organizations. The renaming is expected to strengthen the connection between the government and the people of Maharashtra.



The Governor stated that Lok Bhavan will not be confined to constitutional responsibilities but will be sensitive to the hopes and aspirations of society. The decision is seen as a visionary step towards making governance more inclusive and responsive. With this change, Maharashtra Lok Bhavan is set to become a hub of interaction and service, bridging the gap between the government and the people.

