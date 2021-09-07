Maharashtra: Probe panel issues arrest warrant against Param Bir Singh

Mumbai: In a significant development, an enquiry commission in Maharashtra on Tuesday issued a bailable arrest warrant against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, currently the Commandant-General of the state Home Guards, officials said here.

The warrant was issued by retired judge K.U. Chandiwal, who is probing the March 20 letter written by Singh to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, levelling charges of corruption against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, who was later forced to step down.

The arrest warrant for Rs 50,000 has been issued against Singh for non-appearance before the probe commission for the enquiry, despite repeated summons served to him. Singh was also fined Rs 5,000 in June and Rs 25,000 twice in August.

(IANS)