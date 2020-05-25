Ashok Chavan
Ashok Chavan.(File Photo: IANS)

Maharashtra minister Ashok Chavan tests Covid-19 positive

By IANS

Mumbai: Maharashtra PWD Minister Ashok Chavan is reported to have tested Covid-19 positive, party sources said here late on Sunday.

The former Chief Minister’s condition has been described as asymptomatic and he is under treatment in Nanded, his home town.

He is the second Cabinet Minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi govermnent to test positive after Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad was diagnosed last month. After nearly a month’s treatment, Awhad was fully cured and discharged.

 

You might also like
State

Vegetable prices fall drastically amid lockdown; tomatoes selling below Rs 1 per kg

State

Shocking! Gorakhpur-bound Shramik Special train runs on diverted route, reaches…

State

Union Health Ministry issues guidelines for international arrivals; 14-day mandatory…

State

Eid To Be Celebrated Tomorrow In Odisha, Community Praying Prohibited

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.