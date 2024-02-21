Maharashtra MARD doctors to go on statewide indefinite strike

Mumbai: The doctors of the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors Central (MARD) will reportedly go on a statewide indefinite strike from tomorrow. The doctors’ Association informed it in a letter on Wednesday.

As per reports, the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors Central (MARD) will go on a strike from 5 pm tomorrow.

Of course, it has been learnt that the emergency services will remain operational to ensure the provision of essential medical care to the people during the strike.

Around 8,000 resident doctors across the state will be on strike, demanding better hostel accommodation, a hike in stipend, and clearance of arrears, said Dr Abhijit Helge, MARD President.