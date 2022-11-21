Maharashtra man kills wife after she refuses to give earrings to pay for funeral rituals

Palghar: A man allegedly killed his wife after she refused to lend her earrings to finance in Maharashtra’s Palghar district said on Sunday.

The man’s mother had died a few days ago and he had mortaged his wife’s jewellery to conduct his mother’s funeral.

According to the police official, the man asked his wife to lend her earrings for his mother’s 13 day rituals. She then refused to give her as it was her last piece of jewellery in her possession. They had a heated argument on this and in a fit of rage, he strangled her to death and fled the house.

When a foul smell emitted from the house, the neighbours alerted the police and informed them about the incident.

The police reached the spot and recovered the body. Later, a case was registered on the complaint of the couple’s 14-year-old son and now the investigation is on. Efforts are on to arrest the accused.