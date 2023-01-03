Maharashtra: Leopard captured from Igatpuri village in Talegaon

In a recent update, a leopard was captured in Maharashtra’s Talegaon town. The leopard was captured in Igatpuri village on January 2. Officials rushed to the spot after receiving complaints from the localities of the area. Capturing the leopard took around an hour and a half.

The captured leopard is around 10 years old and a male. As per the officials, the animal was not in very good condition when they trapped it. It was very weak and was unable to walk properly on its own. Primary reports suggest that the animal is likely to be suffering from a stomach infection or pneumonia. Further details will be known once the reports of the tests are received.

A few days back, a 6-year-old child died due to an alleged leopard attack.

Now a swab test will be done for the captured leopard. The test will be sent to the Wildlife Institute of India. The results of which will confirm whether or not the same leopard was behind the killing of the child. The family of the deceased child will be getting compensation of Rs 20 lakh.

In yet another recent incident, another leopard was captured in Maharashtra’s Deolali area of Nashik. The leopard was an adult male and was captured on December 11, 2022. Of late, the Deolali camp area has become a hub for leopards.