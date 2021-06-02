Maharashtra Launches ‘Covid-Free Village’ Contest to fight Covid 19, Highest Award Rs 50 Lakh

Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo: IANS)

Mumbai: Maharashtra has lately come up with a unique idea to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the State. A contest has been launched to encourage people to control the spread of the Covid 19 infection.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday reportedly announced a ‘Covid-Free Village’ Contest to encourage steps to control the spread of COVID-19 in the rural areas of the state. The winner will be awarded with Rs. 50 Lakh while the total prize money is Rs 5.4 crore.

The first prize will be Rs 50 lakh, second Rs 25 lakh and third Rs 15 lakh, the minister said. There are six revenue divisions in the state which means there will be 18 prizes in all. The total prize money is Rs 5.4 crore, the Chief Minister reportedly said.

Besides, three village panchayats will be awarded for doing good work in COVID-19 management in each revenue division.

The villages which win the contest will also get an additional amount equivalent to the prize money as encouragement, and it will be utilised for betterment and developmental works in those villages.

The performance of the villages will be judged on 22 criteria and that a committee will be set up to judge the villages, he added.

It is to be noted that Covid 19 is still wreaking havoc in Maharashtra.

