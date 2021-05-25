New-Delhi: Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, the former police chief of Maharashtra, has been appointed as the chief of the Central Bureau of Investigation for two years.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has based on the panel recommended by the Committee. approved the appointment of Shri Subodh Kumar Jaiswal. IPA (MC: 1985) as Director of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the office or until further orders whichever is earlier,” the ministry said in a statement.

Jaiswal, a 1985-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, is a former Maharashtra director general of police. He is at present the director general the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).