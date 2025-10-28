Maharashtra: Grammy Award-winning singer Enrique Iglesias in Mumbai, to perform in Bandra

Advertisement

Mumbai: Grammy Award-winning singer Enrique Iglesias has arrived in Mumbai ahead of his highly anticipated concert at the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, on October 29 and 30.

The Spanish pop icon is making a comeback to India after 13 long years, last performing in the country in 2012.

Advertisement

Known for his timeless hits like “Hero”, “Bailamos”, “Escape”, and “Tonight (I’m Lovin’ You)”, Enrique Iglesias is set to mesmerize fans with his signature romantic anthems and energetic stage presence.

The concert, produced by EVA Live, promises to be an unforgettable night of music, with top-notch lighting and sound, overseen by a 60-person international crew.

Also read: Assam Police apprehends fake doctor runing illegal clinic in Cachar