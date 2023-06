Maharashtra govt renames Versova-Bandra Sea Link as Veer Sarvakar Setu

Mumbai (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on June 28 said that they renamed Versova-Bandra Sea Link as Veer Sarvakar Setu and Mumbai Trans Harbour Link as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Smruti Nhava Sheva Atal Setu.

"We've also taken a big decision to increase the limit of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh and it will be given to all people of the state," said Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

The 17-km Versova Bandra Sea Link will connect Andheri to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and is part of the coastal road project. The MTHL will connect Mumbai and Navi Mumbai and its construction is likely to be completed in December.