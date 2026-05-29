Maharashtra: Fire Breaks Out at Scrap Warehouse in Thane

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Mumbai: A fire erupted in a scrap warehouse near the Steam Water Supply Gate in Shanti Nagar area of Thane in Maharashtra on Friday evening.

According to Senior Police Inspector Vinayak Gaikwad of Shanti Nagar Police Station, the fire broke out around 6:00 PM. Two fire brigade tankers have been rushed to the spot and are currently engaged in extinguishing the blaze.

“The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. A detailed investigation will be conducted,” Gaikwad said.

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Officials confirmed that no injuries have been reported so far and there has been no loss of life. Property damage details are not yet available.

Further updates are awaited as firefighters continue operations at the site.