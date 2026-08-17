Maharashtra FDA suspends Parle Agro license after expired drinks found in Mumbai warehouse

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Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended Parle Agro’s license after a discovery of expired beverage stocks in a warehouse in Mumbai’s Chembur neighborhood.

During the raid of the Velocity Express Warehouse near the Chembur Naka, food and drug inspectors discovered expired stock of Frooti, Appy and Apple Fizz.

As per sources, the total cost of the stock seized was calculated at approximately 99,970.

The action was a result of an ongoing intensive investigation in food-safety standards being undertaken by the Maharashtra FDA to survey food businesses throughout the state.

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Such investigations are being conducted across restaurants, hotels, dhabas, bakeries, food-delivery businesses and quick-commerce facilities across state limits and have been targeting hygiene in food safety measures.

Investigations conducted up to the 13th of August have surveyed 109 establishments in the category of hotels, dhabas, and restaurants.

Of these nearly 49 improvement notices were issued and 4 licenses were suspended.

Meanwhile, quick-commerce warehouses are also under the scanner.

FDA has issued reports of food-safety and hygiene issues including pests infesting stored products, unexpired and expired products stored in wrong premises, poor storage facilities, food being stored in the presence of chemicals and keeping food on dirty floors.