Maharashtra: Fake Baba exposed, arrested for r**e, obscene video with 58 women found

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Mumbai: Another fake Baba exposed. Maharashtra’s fake baba Ashok Kharat arrested on charges of rape. Celebrity astrologer Ashok Karat, known as captain, arrested in rape and obscene video with 58 women case.

A case had been lodged in his name alleging rape and blackmail to a 35-year-old woman. After the Nashik police arrested the fake baba, a big revelation was made during the investigation.

His office and farmhouse was posed as a mysterious place to others. However, there were actually hidden cameras installed there. During the police investigation, objectionable photos and videos of 58 different women were found on a pen drive.

After the arrest of the celebrity baba of Maharashtra, there has been a stir in Maharashtra politics. A photo of Maharashtra State Women’s Commission Chairperson Rupali Chakankar worshipping his feet went viral. After the opposition protested against this, Rupali resigned from the post on the orders of the Chief Minister.

Also known as Captain the fake baba, who once claimed to have worked as a captain in the Merchant Navy of Australia, claims to be proficient in many languages ​​and has the ability to tell the past and future of nature, humans, animals, and inanimate objects. He used to trap women in his net in the name of solving their family problems. Later, he would drug them or hypnotize them and rape them. Photos of Karat with many big leaders of Maharashtra have now surfaced.

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Maharashtra politics is in turmoil after the arrest of Ashok Karat. After the opposition protested, the government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the incident.

A pistol and some bullets were seized from Ashok Karat during the police raid. It has been revealed that he cheated people in the name of astrology and earned around Rs 100-200 crores. He used to charge a fee of up to Rs 50 lakhs for a single consultation.

Watch the video here: