Mumbai: Due to the rise in Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra government has extended the ongoing lockdown for 15 days, informed Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

It has been scheduled to end on June 15 whereas earlier it was slated to end on June 1.

Depending on the case tally of districts, certain relaxations and restrictions will be enforced, added CM.

Following are some of the new guidelines during the lockdown extension:

All essential shops that are currently allowed to operate between 7-11 am may be allowed to operate between 7 am to 2 pm

Post 3 pm, however, there will be restrictions on movement except for medical and other emergencies or for home deliveries.

In the case of all non-essential stand-alone shops, the respective disaster management authorities will decide whether they can open and for how long. If permitted, they will not be allowed to operate on weekends and beyond the timings given for essential shops.

Delivery of non-essential items along with essential items through e-commerce will be allowed in such districts.

All government offices, except those directly involved in Covid work, will function with 25 per cent attendance.

Agriculture sector-related shops can stay open till 2 pm on weekdays. However, the disaster management authorities can extend the timings or allow them to open for a while on weekends, taking into consideration the requirements of sowing season and in view of impending monsoon.

There are no restrictions for cargo movements and deliveries to shops/establishments beyond the opening time of these are allowed for the purposes of replenishments of stock. There shall however be no serving of any customers beyond permitted times over the counter. Anyone breaking these orders shall be closed down till the period notification of Corona Pandemic is in operation in addition to fines.

Home deliveries are allowed during the period permitted by DMA and must be encouraged by considering permitting for longer periods.

On the other hand, as many as 3,000 cases of black fungus have been reported in the state so far, further added Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.