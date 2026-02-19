Maharashtra Ex Dy CM Ajit Pawar Learjet 45 crash probe: Preliminary report expected within 30 days

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Ministry of Civil Aviation has announced that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is making progress in its investigation into the Learjet 45 (VT-SSK) crash at Baramati on January 28, 2026, which claimed the lives of five people, including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. ANI mentioned about this in an X post today.

The AAIB has successfully downloaded data from the Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR), while the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) is undergoing technical examination with assistance from the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

Advertisement

A preliminary report is expected within 30 days, followed by a final report in due course, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) reportedly informed.