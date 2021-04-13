Maharashtra Enters ‘Lockdown Style’ Curfew April 14-30

By IANS
maharashtra lockdown
Pic Credit:IANS

Mumbai: On anticipated lines, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday announced ‘lockdown’ style restrictions starting 8 p.m. on April 14, till April 30, to break the chain of the coronavirus which has gripped the state.

However, Mumbai suburban trains and city buses will continue to run, but commutes will be permitted for those in the designated ‘essential services, he said.

“From tomorrow 8 pm, Section 144 will be imposed across Maharashtra. From 7 a.m.-8 p.m., only essential services shall remain open. This is imperative to break the chain of the virus. Saving lives is our topmost priority,” Thackeray said in an address to the state late this evening.

(IANS)

You might also like
Nation

CBI Arrests Senior Passport Assistant For Taking Bribe At Jammu Passport Office

State

PNB Recruitment 2021: You Can Get Job Without Exam, Check Details

Nation

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Gets Authorization For Sputnik V In India

Nation

India Reports 1,61,736 New Covid Positives And 879 Deaths

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.